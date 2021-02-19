Police: 2 teenagers arrested in Tigard fatal stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two teens have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man at a Tigard apartment complex.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tigard police said the girls, 16- and 17-year-old relatives, are being held in a Portland juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder and robbery in the Jan. 29 incident.

Their names have not been released.

Police say one of the girls stabbed Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill during an apparent “targeted drug-related robbery.”

Police say a physical altercation broke out at some point during the incident at a Southwest Hall Boulevard apartment complex.

The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.