Police: 2 dead after disturbance at Seattle party; Bend man kills suspect

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a domestic disturbance led to the deaths of two men at a party at an apartment building in suburban Seattle on Saturday – and police say a Bend man shot and killed the suspect.

Bellevue police say a male relative of the 22-year-old woman hosting Saturday’s party stabbed her and two other people.

Then they say one of the stabbing victims, a 24-year-old from Bend, shot and killed the 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien.

A 21-year-old man from Renton also died after being stabbed.

The party’s host was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday.

The Bend man was in stable condition Sunday.

Police have not released any names and are investigating what led up to the disturbance.

Video evidence of what happened has been found and police were interviewing witnesses at the party, said Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett.