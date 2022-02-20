Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in park shooting in Portland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired at Normandale Park on Saturday night.

Officers found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions haven’t been released, and police haven’t named anyone involved in the shooting.

KOIN-TV reports social media flyers show that at the same time as the shooting there was a planned march for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis.