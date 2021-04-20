Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an employee shot three workers inside an office at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday, killing a manager.

The man suspected in the shooting was arrested hours after fleeing the scene. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tweeted around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was in police custody.

The shooting happened upstairs from the shopping floor. The name of the victims have not been made public.

The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store employee.

The two wounded were hospitalized and were conscious and alert.

It’s unclear whether Wilson has a lawyer to comment.