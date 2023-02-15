Pole Pedal Paddle registration opens Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration for the 45th Pole Pedal Paddle opens on Wednesday. The event happens May 13.

Participants can register as individuals, pairs, or teams at PPPBend.com .

Here is more from the nonprofit Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, which produces the event:

Held each May, the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle has been a tradition in Central Oregon tradition since 1976 and annually attracts thousands of competitors from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is also a critical fundraiser for MBSEF, a Central Oregon nonprofit that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

The multi-sport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking, and stretches from the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to the finish line in Bend’s Old Mill District. Athletes of all ages compete in divisions ranging in skill level from novice to elite, and either individually or as part of a team.

“The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle has been a beloved tradition here in Central Oregon for nearly half a century because, in large part, it appeals to such a wide and diverse range of competitors,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. “Whether you are a less-competitive racer who wants to join a team for fun, have an active day with friends or family, or an elite multi-sport athlete who pushes the boundaries of athleticism, the SELCO PPP has a place for you. This event is a celebration of the outdoors and active lifestyles that make Central Oregon a special place, and MBSEF is proud of what a wonderful tradition this has become.”

The individual Pole Pedal Paddle legs include:

Alpine leg: Beginning at the top of Mt. Bachelor’s Red Chair, participants sprint 200 feet uphill to their waiting skis or snowboards, then proceed down the Leeway run to the base of the mountain near the West Village Lodge.

Nordic leg: The 8-kilometer cross-country leg winds around the West Village parking lot before taking skiers through Mt. Bachelor’s vast Nordic trial system, finishing near the Nordic Center.

Bike leg: The 22-mile, mostly downhill bike leg takes riders from the West Village parking lot down Century Drive to the edge of Bend, finishing at the Athletic Club of Bend.

Run leg: Departing from the Athletic Club of Bend, competitors will run a 5-mile singletrack trail along the Deschutes River, finishing at Riverbend Park. Kids teams (under 12 years) will compete on a shortened course.

Canoe/Kayak leg: The 1½-mile leg will begin at Riverbend Park and then head upstream on the Deschutes River for ½ mile, before heading downstream for ¾ mile. A final ¼-mile upstream segment brings paddlers to the finish at Riverbend Park.

Sprint leg: Starting at the paddle finish in Riverbed Park, the 1-mile sprint leg features a new course for 2022 that follows the paved path along the Deschutes River, taking participants to the finish line in the Old Mill District.

Discounted early bird registration is available until April 1, and ranges from $50 for 12 and under teams to $115 for elite athletes. For more information or to register for the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, visit www.pppbend.com .