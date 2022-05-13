by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pole Pedal Paddle is this weekend. And while thousands of athletes will be in Bend competing, there is one tradition that won’t be showing up tis year.

The PPP mugs.

In years past, the top three teams or individuals in each category get a handcrafted PPP mug. This year, they will get a hydroflask.

The race director said the person making the mugs retired, but a new vendor has been identified for next year. So, the mugs will be back in 2023.

