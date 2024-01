by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Voting is open for the official 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle logo. You can vote through Sunday at midnight at this link.

The winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes and other materials related to the event.

The winning designer will get $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug and official Pole Pedal Paddle gear featuring the design.

The winner will be announced Tuesday.

