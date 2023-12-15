2024 Pole Pedal Paddle logo design contest submissions Jan. 2-12

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Artwork submissions for the 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle logo design will be accepted January 2-12, Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) and SELCO Community Credit Union announced Friday. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes and other materials related to the event.

The winner of the contest will get $500 in prize money, a commemorative mug and official Pole Pedal Paddle gear featuring the design.

It’s preferred that designs be submitted to events@mbsef.org as a high-resolution digital file — 300 dpi or more — in either JPG, Tiff, or EPS format. The window opens Tuesday, Jan. 2 and the deadline is Friday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Pole Pedal Paddle challenges 1,900 racers in multi-sport race

MBSEF and SELCO say entries must follow these criteria:

Be the original work of the submitting artist, and be memorable, visible, and eye-catching.

Incorporate the race name in some form, as well as the date and year.

Be digital or, if created by hand, be easily transferred to a digital format. (To be easily transferred, a hand-drawn design must have bold, solid lines and shapes, with positive and negative spaces clearly defined.)

Be well-suited for the front of a T-shirt (12” x 14”)

Use no more than six colors

Be complete and ready for print.

Creatively represent each leg or sport of the race.

Represent the unique location or environment of the race.

The winning artist must be willing to work with the MBSEF race director to render a final form for production purposes. Once submitted, all entries become the property of MBSEF.

A committee will pick eight finalists which will be open to public viewing. Everone is invited to vote online at selco.org/ppp from Wednesday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 21.

The winning entry will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23 on SELCO’s Instagram account.

For more information, visit pppbend.com, email events@mbsef.org, or call 541-388-0002.