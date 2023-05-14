▶️ Mini Pole Pedal Paddle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s Pole Pedal Paddle in Central Oregon, and adults weren’t the only ones showing off their athletic skills.

On Sunday, hundreds of kids showed up to participate in the mini Pole Pedal Paddle. An obstacle course and sprint set up at the Inn at Seventh Mountain.

Teams of six ran the course in heats divided by age, participants ranged from kindergarteners through fifth graders.

Excitement was high as teams and parents cheered and rang cowbells when the kids ran by.

The event has gotten so popular that the event was capped off at 175 teams.