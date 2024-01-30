Registration open for 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration opened Tuesday for the 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle, the annual multi-sport event that involves skiing, cycling, running and paddling. Teams, pairs and individuals can register at PPPBend.com for the May 18 event.

Discounted early bird registration is available through April 7, ranging from $55 per person for 12-and-under teams to $125 for elite athletes.

The Pole Pedal Paddle legs include: