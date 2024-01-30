Registration open for 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle

Registration opened Tuesday for the 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle, the annual multi-sport event that involves skiing, cycling, running and paddling. Teams, pairs and individuals can register at PPPBend.com for the May 18 event.
Discounted early bird registration is available through April 7, ranging from $55 per person for 12-and-under teams to $125 for elite athletes.
The Pole Pedal Paddle legs include:
- Alpine leg: Beginning at the top of Mt. Bachelor’s Red Chair, participants sprint 200 feet uphill to their waiting skis or snowboards, then proceed down the LeeWay run to the base of the mountain near the West Village Lodge.
- Nordic leg: The cross-country leg is an 8-kilometer skate ski that winds around the West Village parking lot before taking skiers through Mt. Bachelor’s Nordic trail system, finishing near the Nordic Center.
- Bike leg: The 22-mile, mostly downhill bike leg takes riders from the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Lodge parking area down Century Drive to the Athletic Club of Bend.
- Run leg: Departing from the Athletic Club of Bend and finishing at Riverbend Park, competitors run a 5-mile course that includes dirt, pavement, pavers, and multiple bridges along the Deschutes River. Whether competing individually or as part of a pair, competitors aged 12 and younger can run a shortened course.
- Canoe/Kayak/SUP leg: The 1½-mile leg begins at Riverbend Park with a ½-mile downstream paddle on the Deschutes River, and then heads upstream for 1 mile to the leg finish at Farewell Bend Park.
- Sprint leg: Starting at the paddle finish at Farewell Bend Park, sprinters will run nearly a half mile across a bridge over the Deschutes River to the new finish area at Riverbend Park.