Sporting raccoons adorn winning 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle logo

The 2024 Pole Pedal Paddle logo, voted on by the public, has been revealed.

Kendall Wallace of Bend submitted the winning entry, showing raccoons skiing, biking and paddling a canoe — representing the three stages of the PPP. It will now serve as the official artwork for the May 18 event.

“This was one of the most impressive groups of artists that we have seen, and every finalist should be proud,” said Amy Tarnow, executive director of Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, in a statement. “Kendall’s work stood out for its fun and its creativity, and it will make for a wonderful addition to the 46th running of the Pole Pedal Paddle.”

Wallace’s art was chosen out of 21 entries and eight finalists.

“Wallace moved to Bend in 2016 as a student at Oregon State University-Cascades, and she currently works for Central Oregon nonprofit Advocates for Life Skills and Opportunity,” MBSEF said. “She also creates and sells her artwork under the name ‘Emo Cowgirl Creations.'”