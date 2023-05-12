Pole Pedal Paddle: How it could impact your Saturday if you’re not competing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pole Pedal Paddle returns Saturday. And whether you plan to head to Mt. Bachelor or shop at the Old Mill, the race may impact your plans.

The race kicks off with the downhill and cross country skiing at the mountain. From there, the racers leave the west village parking lot for the biking stage.

If you’re coming down from the mountain, you’ll be routed through Sunriver.

At the Athletic Club of Bend, the bikers hand-off to the runners.

Riverbend Park and the Old Mill will be busy with kayakers and the sprint finished. But those are also the best places to watch and cheer on your friends.

The start and finish times vary depending on which division is competing. So you should expect impacts from the morning at Mt. Bachelor into the afternoon in Bend.

Here is the course description, according to the PPP website.