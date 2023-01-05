▶️ Pole Pedal Paddle accepting artwork for 2023 logo

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Artwork submissions for this year’s Pole Pedal Paddle logo are now being accepted

The popular race takes participants from the top of Mount Bachelor all the way down to the Old Mill District, and you could create the winning design that will be used for this year’s logo.

“There are certain requirements. You know it has to have Bend, Oregon 2023 and include MBSEF. It doesn’t have to include every sport that makes up the Pole Pedal Paddle. There’s a lot of artistic license. And we look forward to seeing what we get,” said Amy Tarnow, Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation Executive Director.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 27 and public voted opens Feb. 1. You can get more details at this link.