138,000 snowmobiles recalled because they can catch fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

About 138,000 Polaris snowmobiles have been recalled because vapors in the gas tank can ignite due to electrostatic discharge. At least one person has suffered a second-degree burn.

Here is the release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Name of Product: Model Year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and 2013-2014 Pro-Ride Snowmobiles

Hazard: Electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Recall Date: November 17, 2022

Units: About 138,000 (In addition, about 61,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact: Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

RELATED: Bounce houses sold on Amazon recalled for strangulation risk; 1 child killed

RELATED: 149,000 strollers sold at Target recalled because children could fall

Description:

This recall involves Polaris Model Years 2021 through 2023 MATRYX, model years 2015 through 2022 AXYS, and certain 2013 and 2014 Pro-Ridesnowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and in custom color combinations. Polaris and the model names are printed on the chassis on both sides of the snowmobiles. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacing the fuel tank assembly. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles. However, if a consumer needs to start their snowmobile in order to move it safely, they must make sure the fuel tank is full, and if it is not, they need to fill the tank with fresh gasoline. Polaris is notifying all dealers and contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 30 reports of fuel tank bursting, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of a second-degree burn.

Sold At: Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2011 through August 2022 for between $5,300 and $21,500.

Manufacturer(s): Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota

Manufactured In: United States

Recall number: 23-710