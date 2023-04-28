▶️ Adorable! Polar bear cub born at Germany Zoo

by The Associated Press

A polar bear cub has been born at Hamburg’s Hagenbeck Tierpark Zoo.

The animal was born in mid-December 2022 to polar bear Victoria, the Zoo announced in Hamburg on Thursday.

The mother, who was also born in the zoo in 2002, is taking very loving care of her newborn, according to a press release.

The zoo did not initially provide any information on the sex of the animal.

Mother and child are still shielded from visitors.

Soon, however, a monitor will be installed at the polar bear enclosure so that visitors can catch a glimpse of the two inside the enclosure.