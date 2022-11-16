▶️ Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — The NATO chief and the Polish president said Wednesday that neighbor Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid.

RELATED: Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

The missile came down Tuesday, as Russia was attacking the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile was Russian-made.

U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired the missile.

Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.