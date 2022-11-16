▶️ Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack

by The Associated Press
Wednesday, November 16th 2022

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — The NATO chief and the Polish president said Wednesday that neighbor Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid.

The missile came down Tuesday, as Russia was attacking the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile was Russian-made.

U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired the missile.

Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.

