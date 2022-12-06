▶️ The Points Guy gives their top airline, hotel, credit card loyalty programs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Airlines, hotels and credit cards offer loyalty and reward programs where travelers can earn points. The team behind the travel site The Points Guy reviewed programs from different brands and released its 2022 awards.

Among airlines, Delta earns the top spot for perks like the ability to use points on partner airlines, miles that never expire, and free ticket changes on most domestic flights.

“Most airlines might give you a voucher when you wanted to cancel during the pandemic. Delta went further in so many cases they actually give you your money back, ” said The Points Guy CEO, Brian Kelly.

Marriott Bonvoy is the top choice for hotel loyalty programs, and election is a major reason why. The company offers 30 different brands with locations all over the world.

“They have everything from the really fun, smaller brands, to the big, swanky ones,” explained Nicky Kelvin, senior director for The Point Guy UK.

According to The Points Guy, people looking to earn travel rewards on their credit card should go with the Chase Sapphire Preferred card. Users can earn extra points when paying for travel or dining, and there are extra protections.

“Chase actually has flight delay and cancellation coverage. So as long as you use that Sapphire card to pay for your flight, even if the airline doesn’t cover your hotel if you get stranded, your credit card will, ” advised Kelly.

Kelly adds that could come in handy during the upcoming holiday travel rush, which is always unpredictable.