▶️ Redmond HS pair takes sibling rivalry to state poetry finals

by Peyton Thomas

Senior Mariah Reynolds and Sophomore Arianna Morris of Redmond High School are advancing to the Poetry Out Loud state contest in March.

They’re two of the 12 statewide contestants to advance through multiple rounds of qualifying, and the only two from Central Oregon.

“It means a whole lot because I get to represent my community in a way that is available for me to do, and I can show people who I am,” Morris said.

But they aren’t just classmates or competitors on stage. Reynolds and Morris are sisters.

“We do get like a bit of an advantage because we could recite with each other and practice with each other and we could be pretty critical to each other,” Reynolds said.

“We’re pretty nice to each other when it comes to stuff like this, but definitely when we’re competing, it’s competitive,” Morris said.

For the last year their self-selected poems have become their life.

“You got to do it like in the shower, you got to recite it every time when you wake up in the morning in front of the mirror, just like look at your facial expressions, make sure they’re just right,” Reynolds said.

“I live and breathe my poems,” Morris said. “I’ll recite them as much as Mariah does all day, every day, as much as I can.”

Next month they have the chance to show off their hard work competing against one another and 10 others, for the opportunity to go on to the national competition.

“It’s fantastic. Like being able to do this, like with her and seeing like how like we’ve both come so far,” Reynolds said.

“When we were qualifying for state, it was like, ‘okay, we’re working together, we’re supporting each other,'” Morris said. “Now that we’re moving on to state, it’s like, ‘Ooh, so I need to be better than you? Okay.’”

The state champion will advance to compete at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals at the end of April in Washington D.C.