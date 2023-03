by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dramatic video from Houston, Texas, captured the moment a car crashed into a live podcast broadcast from a local coffee shop.

Nathan Reeves and Alexsey Reyes were recording their podcast when the car slammed into the shop window behind them.

After the crash Reeves continues with his podcast broadcast, saying “I think we’re fine.”

