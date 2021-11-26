Plenty on the line Saturday as Oregon hosts rival Oregon State

Although Oregon’s chance at joining the College Football Playoff field was thwarted by a loss to Utah last week, the No. 11 Ducks can still play for the Pac-12 title and a chance at the Rose Bowl with a victory over Oregon State.

If the Beavers win, they could be in a position to win the Pac-12 North, but they’ll need Washington to beat Washington State in the Apple Cup.

If Washington State wins, and then Oregon State wins, the Cougars will claim the division.

Oregon State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) at No. 11 Oregon (9-2, 6-2), Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Line: Oregon by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon leads 66-48-10.