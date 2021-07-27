Planning Commission votes to recommend approval of HB 2001 to Bend City Council

by Emily Kirk

The City of Bend Planning Commission voted unanimously 5-0 Monday night to recommend approval of House Bill 2001 code changes to City Council.

The City Council will discuss the code changes in an upcoming Work Session.

The bill requires Oregon cities with more than a population of 25,000 to allow the development of certain types of “middle housing” such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes within residential zones.

Passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, the bill aims to provide more housing options in Oregon communities by allowing more options for multi-family housing.

In November of 2019, the City of Bend Planning Commission approved the formation of the Stakeholder Advisory Group to assist City of Bend staff with amendments to the Bend Development Code in compliance with HB 2001.

The group is made up of members from the City Council, Planning Commission, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, and members of other stakeholder groups.

Parking is also an area of exploration the Planning Commission would like City Council to discuss.

In recent weeks, parking has become part of many conversations.

To read up on House Bill 2001, you can head to the City of Bend’s website.