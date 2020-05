A single-engine airplane skidded to a stop Thursday at the Prineville airport after its landing gear collapsed, according to Crook County Fire and Rescue.

Division Chief Russell Deboodt said his crew was called to standby after a report the aircraft was experiencing a malfunction with its landing gear.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane after turning off the engine and fuel supply just before touching down, Deboodt said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.