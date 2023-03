by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A report of a small plane flying hazardously was called in around 2 pm on Sunday. The plane went down, landing near the side of Highway 156 in a flooded field.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the pilot made it out using his parachute and landed near the side of the highway. He was taken to the local hospital; however, his condition hasn’t been reported.

No one was in the area when the plane crashed, said CHP.