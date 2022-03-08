Pizza, beer, poker club planned for Bend’s Pilot Butte Drive-In spot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The new owners of Bend’s Pilot Butte Drive-In say it will be developed into a pizza joint/poker club and could possibly be ready to reopen by July.

Kleveland Klee tells Central Oregon Daily News he doesn’t have any experience in the restaurant ownership or management business but is excited about the “new adventure.”

He said his son Colter, who previously owned the Bend Poker Club, will develop the property.

The iconic drive-in on Greenwood Avenue in the shadows of Pilot Butte sold recently for $1.2 million after years on the market.

The restaurant opened in 1983 and was a community favorite.