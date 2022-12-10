Pioneering black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(AP) Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and activist who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem, formed a powerful speaking partnership with her and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the feminist movement, has died.

She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

She was not as well known as Steinem, but the two forged an important partnership at a time when feminism was viewed as a very white, middle-class movement.

In one of the most famous photos of the feminist movement, the two raised their right arms together in the Black Power salute.