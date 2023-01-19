▶️ Ribbon-cutting welcomes new Pioneer High School in Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Students and staff gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at a new high school in Prineville Wednesday.

It was the formal grand opening of Pioneer High School. It’s the first time the alternative school will have a permanent location.

The brand new building is located next to Crook County High and was opened to students last month.

“That’s the right size and it has the right services here and quality building and just a special it’s a special time to be able to offer that to students as they’re on their journey to completing school,” said Crook County Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson.

Pioneer High School is a smaller facility with 76 students enrolled this school year.

