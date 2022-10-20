▶️ Pioneer High School relocation work in Prineville nearly complete

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Construction on relocating Pioneer High School in Prineville is almost done.

The school has only 80 students, so there’s a smaller learning environment. The school allows students to catch up or recover credits.

Students will have easy access to walk to career and technical education classes and arts classes at nearby Crook County High School.

There isn’t a definite construction timeline yet for when it will be complete, but students and staff are excited for it to be finished.

“I think it’s just been a little bit longer than anticipated getting into the building, but our staff is ready. Our students are ready. Our furniture is ready to move,” said Michelle Jonas, Pioneer and Crook County Principal

A parking lot and the rest of the site work are the only items left for construction, before the school is ready to open its doors.

RELATED: Crook County’s Sara Johnson named Oregon Superintendent of the Year

RELATED: Sunriver 2nd grade teacher named Bend-La Pine Educator of the Year