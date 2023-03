by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Collaboration Brew Day is an international celebration, and beer-making women in Bend are getting involved

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Pink Boots Society held its a Collaboration Brew Day Wednesday.

The fundraiser is hosted at Spider Brewing this year, where teams brew beer and raise money for the society’s scholarships.

RELATED: Deschutes Brewery ‘Pub Mom’ celebrates 32 years at job ‘I just really love’