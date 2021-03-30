Pilot, passenger rescued after Bend-Tacoma flight goes down near Yacolt

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crew rescued the pilot and passenger of a small plane that went down near Yacolt, Washington.

Authorities began searching for the plane after its pilot reported engine trouble Monday afternoon.

The plane originated in Bend and was headed to the Tacoma Narrows Airport.

The pilot told air traffic controllers they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending.

Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the plane shortly before 4 p.m.

That last radar contact gave rescue crews an idea where the plane went down.

The helicopter crew spotted the aircraft near Jack Mountain around 9:30 p.m.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.