Pilot killed in powered glider crash near Bend Airport

One person was killed Tuesday in a powered glider crash near the Bend Airport, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were on the scene and will be supporting the FAA and NTSB in their investigation, according to a tweet from the DCSO.

Dispatch received the call around 1:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that witnessed the crash, or may have video of it, call into dispatch at 541-693-6911.

