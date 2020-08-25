Pilot killed as helicopter crashes fighting wildfire near Mt. Hood

A helicopter pilot fighting a wildfire near Mt. Hood died Monday when the chopper crashed during a mission, Forest Service officials said.

The helicopter was a Type 1 Kmax conducting bucket drops on the White River Fire to help battle the blaze, which was burning in rough terrain, said Suzanne Flory, Acting Director of Communications, Northwest Region, USDA Forest Service.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and USDA Forest Service air and ground resources responded immediately to the accident site.

There will be an investigation into the accident, and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, Flory said.

There will be a virtual media briefing with the USDA Forest Service and Wasco County Sheriff’s Department sometime tomorrow. More details and a link will be provided when they are finalized.