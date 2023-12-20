Pilot Butte trees trimmed to reduce fire risk, keep hikers on trails

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People hiking at Pilot Butte may have noticed some trimmed trees, with the cut limbs being piled up in certain areas. Those are serving a dual purpose.

The manager at Pilot Butte State Park says that after the Fourth of July fireworks, the state fire marshal said a defensible space needed to be created. This year’s fireworks show led to three major spot fires. At one of them, two ponderosa pine trees were completely charred.

Starting in September, the park limbed trees and cleared brush.

Debris from that work has been strategically placed along the trails on the butte, with signs posted to remind people to stay on the trails.

RELATED: Pilot Butte tradition: July 4 fireworks lead to spot fires, burned trees

RELATED: Video, photos from Sunriver drone ‘Independence Illumination’ light show