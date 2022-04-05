Pilot Butte summit road to stay closed until late May

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Pilot Butte summit road opening has been delayed to allow time for repaving, Pilot Butte Park announced Tuesday.

Park Manager Joe Wanamaker said both the Summit Road Trail and the summit will be closed during construction, which will begin the week of April 11 and finish just before Memorial Day weekend.

“Trucks and equipment will be backing up the road with limited visibility around curves,” Wanamaker said. “We ask the public’s cooperation in staying off the road, the road trail and the summit until work is complete.”

The Nature Trail and Base Trail will stay open during construction.