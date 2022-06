by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Just as soon as it opened, the road up to the summit of Pilot Butte is closed to cars again.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the road on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Contractors will install curbing near the bottom of the road to finish a repaving project.

The road is scheduled to reopen to cars Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

