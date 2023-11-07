Road to Pilot Butte summit closing to vehicles Sunday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The road to the summit of Pilot Butte in Bend will close to vehicles for the season after this weekend.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said the gates will close at 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. OPRD cites a forecast calling for rain followed by sub-freezing temperatures later this week.

“The road will be open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles year-round, but please use caution as we receive more winter weather.” Park Manager Joe Wanamaker said in a statement.

The road will re-open to vehicles in April.

