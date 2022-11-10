Pilot Butte summit road closed to drivers for season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The road to the summit of Pilot Butte is now closed to drivers for the season.

The road normally closes in mid-November. And while Oregon State Parks says they usually give people advance notice of a closure, they say recent snowfall is not melting on several sections on the road.

“The upper one-tenth mile of the road is especially icy since it is shaded most of the day,” said Park Manager Joe Wanamaker.

The road remains available to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles year-round.

Motorized vehicles will be allowed back on the road in mid-April.

