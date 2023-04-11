Road to Pilot Butte summit opens Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a sign that summer is getting closer.

The gate for the road to the summit of Pilot Butte is set to open Friday at 10:00 a.m., the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced.

Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution and be ready to share the road.

“Pedestrians have grown accustomed to the lack of vehicles, so they tend to walk in the road,” said Park Manager Joe Wanamaker in a statement. “You also never know when a bicycle will come around the corner so I urge drivers to please be alert, courteous, and drive slowly.”

The summit gate will be open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.