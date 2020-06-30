Pilot Butte parking lot off-limits on Fourth of July

Based on the need to limit crowd size at Pilot Butte State Park for the upcoming fireworks show, the eastside parking lot will not be open for parking on the Fourth of July, Oregon State Parks announced Tuesday.

“The fireworks show is performed from the top of the butte and is visible from quite a distance so we ask that you please do not drive there to watch the show as parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is also extremely limited,” said Joe Wanamaker, Park Manager.

“For those who choose to walk to the park for the show, you can help us by bringing a mask or face covering with you for times where social distancing may not be possible (i.e. inside restroom facilities and keeping your distance from others not in your immediate family,” he said.

No large gatherings are allowed outside of single-family groups.

For questions, please call the Tumalo Management Unit office at 541-388-6055.