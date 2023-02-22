Pilot Butte Middle School traffic to be affected by Neff-Purcell closure

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pilot Butte Middle School is asking families and other drivers to plan ahead as the closure of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard begins Wednesday.

There will be new signage to look out for.

If possible, students are asked to take the bus, walk or bike to school to reduce traffic.

Neff Road will be closed from the school to Purcell.

The project to update and widen the intersection is expected to last through mid-summer.

RELATED: Neff-Purcell intersection closure to have exceptions for emergency vehicles

RELATED: Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business