Pilot Butte hike planned to honor fallen U.S. Marine from Bend

Family, friends and community members will gather and hike Pilot Butte Tuesday night to honor Pfc. Jack Ostrovsky, the U.S. Marine from Bend who died in a sea-training exercise earlier this month.

Ostrovsky, 21, and eight others were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that was heading back to a Navy ship after a routine training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego.

Ostrovsky hiked Pilot Butte in memory of other service members on Memorial Day 2019.

This hike will be dedicated to Jack’s memory and those who perished in this tragedy.

His parents and family plan to be at the event, which begins at 6:30.

Organizers ask folks to dress patriotically, maintain social distancing and wear masks. They also ask to leave all politics out of the hike.