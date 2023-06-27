▶️ Pilot Butte road, trails to be closed ahead of 4th of July fireworks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Pilot Butte Fourth of July fireworks display is a week away and that means access to the summit will be limited for a few days.

The access road to the summit will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 10:00 p.m. Friday through the afternoon of July 5 when all the fireworks are cleaned up.

All trails and roadways will only be accessible to pedestrians starting 10:00 p.m. Friday, with the exception of the summit.

All Pilot Butte trails and roads will be off-limits from sunrise on July 4 to the afternoon of July 5. Law enforcement and security will be on the scene to enforce this.

The main parking area off Linea Drive will be open for the fireworks show. Visitors are asked to avoid blocking emergency access roads or public and private streets.

