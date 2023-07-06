▶️ Pilot Butte tradition: July 4 fireworks lead to spot fires, burned trees

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

The 46th annual Bend community fireworks show launched off Pilot Butte Tuesday night for all to see and enjoy. And for the umpteenth time, the fireworks ignited spot fires on the sides of the butte and were quickly extinguished.

There were three major spot fires that broke out. At one of them, two ponderosa pine trees were completely charred.

Fire crews were prepositioned, responded quickly and put them out within an hour.

“They are able to get onto those fires really quickly, deploy hoses and hand tools and keep them from spreading,” said Dan Derlacki, Deputy Fire Marshal with the Bend Fire Department. “One thing that helped us last night is we had very little wind. That’s why the two fires that burned together on the southwest side didn’t have a chance to go anywhere. They burned straight up. They couldn’t go anywhere.”

The contractor who launched the fireworks said he’s hearing positive feedback about the 23-minute show which included hundreds of aerial bombs that rain hot embers down on the dry landscape.

“Even though the butte caught on fire, it’s tradition,” said Chris Mattison, owner of Sure Shot Fireworks.

The fires or the fireworks?

“The fires and the fireworks. It’s not the 4th of July fireworks show without the butte burning,” Mattison said.

Knowing that the fireworks will likely cause fires, the fireworks — which are paid for by sponsors — are aimed toward the southwest side of Pilot Butte. It has gentler slopes and easier access for firefighters as well as fewer trees that can burn.

Firefighters from multiple agencies donate their professional service to extinguish the fires as a donation to the community so that the 4th of July Fireworks Show on Pilot Butte can continue into the future.

“There’s no other location in Bend like this. Hopefully we’ll be able to do this for many years to come,” Derlacki said.