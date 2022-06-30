by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the Pilot Butte Fourth of July fireworks show set for Monday, people hoping to enjoy the butte should expect some closures over the next few days as crews set up and take down the display.

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) says the road to the summit will close to vehicles starting at 10:00 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Here is the full closure schedule.

July 1 – Summit road closed to motorized vehicles at 10:00 pm.

July 2 and 3 – Summit closed to all visitors for fireworks display set-up. Summit road and all trails open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles with the exception of the summit.

July 4 – All roads, trails and the summit closed to the public. The show is set for 10:00 p.m. Monday.

July 5 – Summit closed to all visitors for display clean-up. Summit road and trails open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles with the exception of the summit.

July 6 – Summit road open to motorized vehicles at 10:00 am. Normal operations resume.

The East side parking lot will be open as usual except on the fourth. On that day, the closure time of 9:00 p.m. will be extended until all vehicles have left following the show.

Parking in that lot is expected to be limited, so people wanting to watch from there are advised to arrive early. Park staff will be there to help direct traffic.

BPRD also reminds people that pets are not allowed at Pilot Butte during the display because the fireworks may frighten them and cause them to run away. People who bring their pets will be asked to leave.

“Being so close to the display is intense, and your pet may react unexpectedly to the explosions, flashes of light and crowd noise,” Park Manager Joe Wanamaker said in a statement. “Many pets have escaped their owners and run away in panic.”