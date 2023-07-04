▶️ Pilot Butte 4th of July fireworks team continues legacy of late father

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Gary Mattison lit up night skies in with fireworks for 25 years before his passing last winter. It’s now up to his sons, Chris and Dylan, to carry on his legacy as they prepare for the Bend 4th of July fireworks show at Pilot Butte.

“We miss dad. It’s been a little quiet. A little different without him on the butte with us this year,” owner of Sure Shot Fireworks Chris Mattison said.

This will be Sure Shot Fireworks’ fourth year of bringing a bang to Bend. It is also the most meaningful. The duo of brothers took over the family’s fireworks business and are dedicating this year’s Pilot Butte show to their dad.

The show has been months in the making.

“Planning started back in March,” Chris said. “Getting all the permits, getting all the logistics, ordering the product. And we sit here and we go ‘hey, how do we want to present the show?’ Then we start putting the colors together and some cool effects in.”

The crew is tight knit and have worked together for nearly two decades. Chris now hopes to make his father proud.

“We would like to set a new standard,” Chris said. “When the finale comes, you’ll know. We’re going to set the big one off for dad, and we would love to hear the City of Bend be as loud as they can. We would love to hear you cheer.”

The “big one” Chris is referring to is a 12-inch mortar launcher. He says it will be one of the largest fireworks ever fired off the butte.

Chris says fires do start during the show, but Sure Shot works closes with Bend Fire and Rescue, law enforcement and wildfire crews to ensure the fires don’t spread and the area is kept safe.

The show starts around 10 p.m. Tuesday