▶️ Pilot Butte Challenge Friday marks start of Pacific Crest Endurance Festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a casual hike for some. It’s a difficult race for others.

Racers will sprint or walk up one of Bend’s iconic landmarks Friday in the Pilot Butte Challenge. It starts at 6:00 p.m.

The challenge takes racers along the nature trail up to the summit.

This year’s PBC is part of the 26th annual Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival. It will be held at Riverbend Park this weekend after previously taking place in Sunriver.

The festival brings back a full marathon, the Beastman Triathlon and Duathlon and the Kids Splash, Pedal, and Dash.

Here’s the festival schedule:

Friday

Pilot Butte Challenge — 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

Half Marathon — 7:00 a.m.

5k and 10k — 8:00 a.m.

Kids Splash, Pedal and Dash — 4:00 p.m.

Music and after event party happens 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday

Beastman Triathlon and Duathlon — 7:00 a.m.

Pacific Crest Deschutes Dash — Olympic Triathlon and Duathlon — 7:30 a.m.

Pacific Crest Deschutes Dash — Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon — 8:00 a.m.

Music and after event party happens 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.