2 weeks of pile burning begins near Skyliners Road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters began pile burning west of Bend on the north and south sides of Skyliners Road Friday. That work may continue for another two weeks as conditions allow.

“Smoke and flames may be visible from Skyliners Road and trails within the Phil’s Trailhead network. Residents in communities near Skyliners Road are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed to help decrease smoke impacts,” the Deschutes National Forest said.

Here are more details from the Forest Service.

Firefighters select pile burning units for ignition based on moisture levels, forecasted weather and conditions predicted to move smoke away from communities where possible. Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Once ignited, firefighters monitor piles until they are declared out. Please do not report ignitions.

While smoke may linger in the area, removing these large accumulations of woody debris during the winter months minimizes fire danger. The landing piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with vegetation management activities being done to reduce hazardous fuels loading adjacent to communities.