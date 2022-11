by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Don’t be alarmed if you see small columns of smoke rising from the National Forests this time of year – it’s pile burning season.

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, we look at the hows, whys and benefits of pile burning.

