Pile burning planned west of Phils Trailhead, near Virginia Meissner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following pile burn announcement is from the Deschutes National Forest:

Bend, Oregon — Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters plan to begin ignitions of landing piles north of Cascade Lakes Highway, west of Phils Trailhead and east of Virginia Meissner Sno-park and trail system.

Ignitions may begin as early as today. Firefighters will continue ignitions through the week as conditions are favorable. Smoke and flames may be visible from Skyliners Road and trails within the Phil’s Trailhead network. Residents in communities near Skyliners Road are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed to help decrease smoke impacts.

Firefighters select pile burning units for ignition based on moisture levels, forecasted weather and conditions predicted to move smoke away from communities where possible. Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Once ignited, firefighters monitor piles until they are declared out. Please do not report ignitions.

While smoke may linger in the area, removing these large accumulations of woody debris during the winter months minimizes fire danger. The landing piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with vegetation management activities being done to reduce hazardous fuels loading adjacent to communities.

What does this mean for you?

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures.

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and pile burning in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ or fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.

This work is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The implementation of this work supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.