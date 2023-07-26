500 players in Bend this week for PNW Pickleball Classic tournament

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pine Nursery Park in Bend will be the host of the Pacific Northwest Pickleball Classic starting Wednesday.

Over five days, the tournament will see 535 players from the region — including professionals — competing for a total of more than $34,000 in cash prizes. But the Classic isn’t just about the money.

“It’s about the friendships that we create in the community,” co-Director Christie Gestvang said. “We’ve got people coming in from all across the United States, so those friendships are developed. And so getting to see old friends and making new friends is real exciting.”

The event runs through Sunday.

RELATED: Sisters Park and Rec in agreement to turn school into community center

RELATED: Pickleball players push through heat wave for PNW Classic