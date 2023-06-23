Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days returns to Warm Springs following 3-year hiatus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a three-year hiatus, the Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Celebration returns to Warm Springs this weekend. Activities are planned for June 23-25 at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds.

The annual event was cancelled the last few years due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. It’s one of Warm Springs’ biggest celebrations, honoring the signing of the Treaty of 1855 when the reservation land was established.

Celebrations will pay respect to those who walked before and the continuation of Warm Springs culture.

Activities include competitive dancing, a rodeo, a parade, and more.

